Otis Worldwide Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 5,773 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 385% compared to the average daily volume of 1,190 call options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,193,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,577,000 after acquiring an additional 82,382 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 171,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,564,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,916,000 after purchasing an additional 700,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,579,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,942,000 after buying an additional 195,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.43. 85,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.33 and a 200-day moving average of $79.86.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

