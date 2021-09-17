Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 11,282 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,528% compared to the average daily volume of 311 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on CRVS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 1,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,037,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 109,099 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRVS stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. 2,785,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,669. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $161.20 million, a P/E ratio of -119.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

