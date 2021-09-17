Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,295 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.08. 33,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,784. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

