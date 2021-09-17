PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Trading 4.3% Higher

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares traded up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.93. 11,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,082,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PAVmed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.31.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAVM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PAVmed by 135.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 478.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,979 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the second quarter worth $5,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,037,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after acquiring an additional 574,347 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 91.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 497,040 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

