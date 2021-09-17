Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Gap Down to $27.18

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.18, but opened at $26.56. Generation Bio shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 5,351 shares.

GBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 5.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 62,609 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $1,587,764.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $37,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,286 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,059 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Generation Bio by 10.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 148.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 7.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

