iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Gap Down to $90.26

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $90.26, but opened at $87.71. iShares Global Materials ETF shares last traded at $87.62, with a volume of 3 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

