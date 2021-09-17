Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $307 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.85 million.Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,954. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $969.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $332.23 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.