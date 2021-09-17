Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 85,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,339,736 shares.The stock last traded at $53.15 and had previously closed at $53.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEM shares. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.61.

The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after buying an additional 55,993 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,883,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

