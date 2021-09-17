Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 1,414 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.3% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 74,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $1,404,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 107,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 312,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 58,812 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. 401,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,226,117. The firm has a market cap of $218.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

