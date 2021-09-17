Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 221.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.14. 4,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.93. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $213.51 and a 52-week high of $309.99. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

