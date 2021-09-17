American National Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.78 and a 200 day moving average of $213.49. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Several research firms have commented on DG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

