Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.08.

Shares of BIIB opened at $299.69 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

