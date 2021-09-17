Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after buying an additional 4,517,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in AbbVie by 291.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in AbbVie by 23.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,700,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $107.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

