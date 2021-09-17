Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,790,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,491.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,450.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,336.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

