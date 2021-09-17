Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Holdings Lowered by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Kinross Gold comprises about 0.0% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KGC. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. 476,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,053,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

