SCP Investment LP Invests $275,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Schlumberger comprises about 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after acquiring an additional 42,278 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 490,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 50,923 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,808 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 181,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,499,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

