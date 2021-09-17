SCP Investment LP Makes New $50.12 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,120,000. Uber Technologies comprises about 14.5% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SCP Investment LP owned about 0.05% of Uber Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after purchasing an additional 92,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.71. 736,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,324,430. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

