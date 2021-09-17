CryptEx 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,473.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.38 or 0.00030244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.22 million and $3,473.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptEx has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,520.39 or 0.99935908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00071774 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008409 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00067021 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001238 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002117 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.