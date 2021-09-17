Serum (SRM) Price Reaches $9.83 on Top Exchanges

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Serum has a market cap of $491.37 million and approximately $459.79 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Serum has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $9.83 or 0.00020667 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00059630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00133897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00045463 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

