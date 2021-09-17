Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Short Interest Down 42.7% in August

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the August 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 142,568 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 292,428 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

TPR traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $41.32. 2,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,781,984. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

