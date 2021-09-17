Krios Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Krios coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a total market capitalization of $861,162.00 and approximately $118.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001639 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00041314 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007670 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.66 or 0.00966669 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GIGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.