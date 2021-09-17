BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,411.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,983 shares of company stock worth $21,757,049 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,949. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -80.30 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $78.37 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.40.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. Research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

