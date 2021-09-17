Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,629. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.49. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $3,660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,239 shares of company stock worth $23,224,303. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,513,000 after buying an additional 515,886 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

