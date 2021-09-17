PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $60.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $886,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after buying an additional 140,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 61,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,101. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

