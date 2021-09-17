Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.83.
BEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.
In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,656.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $4,846,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,517,731.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,629. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.49. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $138.52.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Beam Therapeutics Company Profile
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
