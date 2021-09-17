Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.83.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,656.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $4,846,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,517,731.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,772,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 403.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 163.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,513,000 after purchasing an additional 515,886 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,629. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.49. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.