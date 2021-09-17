eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.20 million-$89.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.10 million.eGain also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.050 EPS.

Shares of eGain stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,175. The stock has a market cap of $355.31 million, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Research analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,297.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in eGain by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

