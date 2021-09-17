CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 12.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 7.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.