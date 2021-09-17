International Biotechnology Trust PLC Invests $2.41 Million in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 170,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.38% of Chinook Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 951.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,378 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 850,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. 5,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,475. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a market cap of $540.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.06.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%. Research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

