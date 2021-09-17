International Biotechnology Trust PLC Takes $535,000 Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 420.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $146,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDTX shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,170. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

