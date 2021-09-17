Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stake Lifted by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,663 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises approximately 0.5% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,953 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 50,409 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in SEA by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,733 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in SEA by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,734 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SEA by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,117 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.42.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $5.08 on Friday, reaching $337.83. 72,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $141.85 and a fifty-two week high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.