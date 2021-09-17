AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Down 3.1%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.34 and last traded at $22.34. 711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 288,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AlloVir in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the first quarter worth about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 54.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 7.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,099,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,735,000 after buying an additional 78,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 45.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 10.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,006,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after buying an additional 95,723 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

