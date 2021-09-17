GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $20.70

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.70, but opened at $21.53. GH Research shares last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GHRS. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in GH Research in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the second quarter valued at about $997,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GH Research in the second quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the second quarter valued at about $1,849,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

