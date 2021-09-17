DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Short Interest Update

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$42.94 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $86.76.

DO & CO AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of catering solutions. It specializes in restaurants, cafes, lounges, hotel, staff restaurants, retail, airport gastronomy, and railway catering and gourmet. It operates through the following segments: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges, and Hotel.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.