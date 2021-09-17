Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Up 116.2% in August

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, an increase of 116.2% from the August 15th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,625.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $$19.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. Dai-ichi Life has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $19.70.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
