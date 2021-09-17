Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Up 116.2% in August

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, an increase of 116.2% from the August 15th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,625.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $$19.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. Dai-ichi Life has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $19.70.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

