Vesper Price Up 24.8% This Week (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for about $12.24 or 0.00025760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a total market cap of $60.68 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00071521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00118507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00173346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.88 or 0.07313650 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,470.46 or 0.99883243 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.02 or 0.00835373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,956,759 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

