Greenleaf Trust Acquires 583 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $5,130,000. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.48. The company had a trading volume of 70,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,309. The company has a market capitalization of $146.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

