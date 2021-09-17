Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Capitalization Tops $74.82 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $74.82 million and $46.09 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $68.03 or 0.00143149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00071521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00118507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00173346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.88 or 0.07313650 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,470.46 or 0.99883243 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.02 or 0.00835373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TORNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.