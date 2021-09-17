Global Social Chain Market Cap Reaches $4.02 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $4.02 million and $32,808.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00134330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00045598 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

GSC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GSCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.