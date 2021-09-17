Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.99. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,730. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.93 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

