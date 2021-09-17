International Biotechnology Trust PLC Has $9.71 Million Stock Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,466 shares during the quarter. uniQure accounts for approximately 2.6% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in uniQure by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

QURE traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.19. 4,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,335. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The company had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $27,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $582,050. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

