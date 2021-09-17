Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,131 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 214.3% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $86.97. The company had a trading volume of 155,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,801,535. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $238.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

