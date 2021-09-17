abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 35,824 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $51,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,459,000 after acquiring an additional 23,651 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Amedisys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Amedisys by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 599 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMED stock opened at $169.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.01 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.