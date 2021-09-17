Bellwether Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 9,752.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,693,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $1,500,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STX stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.02. 10,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,306. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.63. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $46.89 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,412 shares of company stock worth $1,103,059. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

