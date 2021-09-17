Andesa Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,078,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,669,000 after buying an additional 188,663 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 278,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,132,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,262,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.86. The company had a trading volume of 33,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,101. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day moving average is $115.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

