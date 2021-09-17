Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Increased to C$110.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.65.

CP stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.78. The company had a trading volume of 244,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,415. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $58.17 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

