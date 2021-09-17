Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.940-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPP. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.39.

HPP traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.14. 428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -661.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

