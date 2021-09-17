American National Insurance Co. Sells 270 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.21. 56,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,299,175. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $2,013,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $1,557,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,260 shares of company stock worth $39,392,289 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.