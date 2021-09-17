Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,000 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lumentum were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after buying an additional 236,380 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LITE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.46. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

