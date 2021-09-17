Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, an increase of 276.1% from the August 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE JRO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,628. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

