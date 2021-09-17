Bellwether Advisors LLC Raises Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amyris were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 41.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,892 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 15.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,289,000 after buying an additional 636,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 95.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,517,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.62. 39,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,270. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $261,610.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,745 shares of company stock worth $2,170,058. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

